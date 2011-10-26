Ambac to delay hearing as IRS talks continue

* Asks court to push bankruptcy confirmation to January

* Says hopes to resolve IRS dispute by Nov. 7

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Ambac Financial Group ABKFQ.PK said it may delay until January the confirmation of its proposed bankruptcy reorganization plan as it works to resolve a tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

The bankrupt bond insurer told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman at a Wednesday hearing in Manhattan that it hopes to have a settlement in place with the IRS by Nov. 7, when Ambac is next scheduled to appear in court.

But "it is possible a deal with the IRS may necessitate some delay in confirmation" of the company's proposed restructuring plan, said Peter Ivanick, an attorney for Ambac.

Ambac suggested Jan. 19, 2012 as a possible new date to schedule a confirmation hearing for its bankruptcy plan, six weeks after the earlier Dec. 8, 2011 date.

Chapman earlier this month approved an outline for a restructuring plan that would pay secured claimants in full, but likely wipe out equity holders.

The plan resolves tax and expense-related disputes with the company's Ambac Assurance Corp operating unit, and would provide some recovery for unsecured creditors holding $1.25 billion of senior notes and $444.2 million of subordinated notes.

But the company seeks to apply $4.7 billion in net operating loss tax benefits in future years, a plan that could fall apart due to claims from the IRS challenging Ambac's tax accounting practices related to credit default swap contracts.

The IRS has demanded the return of $807 million in past such benefits. Ambac this month asked the court to intervene in the matter and estimate the value of the IRS claim, but Ivanick said he aims to resolve the matter out of court.

The Ambac case is In re Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by Dave Zimmerman)