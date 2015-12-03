Focus on drones in Ambarella results after steep stock fall

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 Drones and GoPro
will be in the spotlight on Thursday when Ambarella
posts its latest quarterly results after a recent selloff that
has left the video chipmaker's once-stratospheric stock low
enough to catch the eye of potential suitors.
Ambarella became an investor favorite last year thanks to
stellar growth of top customer GoPro. However, its
reliance on the maker of sports cameras is increasingly seen as
a liability.
Still, the video processor specialist remains one of the
fastest-expanding chipmakers in an industry caught in a wave of
M&A as larger, sluggish players struggle to expand.
After hitting a record high in July, its stock has slumped
50 percent due to worries about slower growth at GoPro. That has
pulled Ambarella's valuation down from as high as 50 times
expected earnings, to 17, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That is below larger players Nvidia, at 25, and Texas
Instruments, recently at 19.
"Now that it has pulled back and you could justify it as
being closer to an industry multiple, I think the potential for
an acquisition increases," said Needham analyst Quinn Bolton.
"It's got one of the best technical teams in the Valley so I
have to think there are larger companies who might love to bring
that technical ability in."
Bolton said he has no knowledge of any potential acquisition
of Ambarella and he rates the stock "hold," in part because of a
warning by GoPro about demand for its newest cameras.
Ambarella was down 0.13 percent at $60.38 on Thursday.
When Ambarella posts its fiscal third-quarter results after
the bell, investors will focus on its progress diversifying
revenue.
GoPro provides around a quarter of Ambarella's revenue, with
security camera makers contributing about 36 percent, said
Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy.
Selling chips to drone makers is a smaller but growing
business that has also attracted the attention of Wall Street.
For the third quarter, analysts on average expect revenue of
$90 million and EPS of 86 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Jitters about GoPro have made Ambarella a target for short
sellers, setting the stage for a potential squeeze if the stock
rebounds. Almost 42 percent of its outstanding shares were sold
short in mid-November, up from 29 percent in August, according
to Thomson Reuters.
"When those shorts start to buy, whenever that is, it's a
lot of stock that's got to be bought to cover," Bolton said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)