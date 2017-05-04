Brazil's Ambev misses estimates as cost pressure bites

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
SAO PAULO May 4 Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting rapid growth in costs that offset a decline in financial expenses and higher volumes.
Adjusted net income came in at 2.316 billion reais ($732.1 million), below a consensus estimate of 2.795 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts. Income fell 20.1 percent from a year earlier, Ambev said in a statement.
The São Paulo-based company said it expects its cost of goods sold per hectoliter to grow in the double-digit region during the first half of this year before stabilizing or narrowing to single-digit rises between July and December.
($1 = 3.1635 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)