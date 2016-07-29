UPDATE 2-Ambev profit misses, Brazil revenue outlook flat; shares fall

(Adds details from conference call, financial results)
By Ana Mano
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Ambev SA, a
subsidiary of beverage company Anheuser Busch Inbev SA,
missed quarterly profit estimates and gave up on expanding sales
in Brazil this year, sending its shares to their lowest point in
nearly seven months.
Ambev now expects that its Brazilian net revenue this year
will be unchanged from 2015, down from a previous estimate of
single digit revenue growth, according to a securities filing.
Brazil's largest brewer posted an 18 percent decline in
second-quarter net income from a year earlier to 2.046 billion
reais (US$623 million), citing rising operating and financial
expenses. It missed a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 2.66
billion reais.
Shares fell 3.14 percent to 18.83 reais in afternoon trading
in Sao Paulo.
The company is likely to struggle for the next two quarters
as Brazil grapples with its worst recession in eight decades,
executives said.
"Brazil will get back on track in the medium to long term,"
Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said during a conference
call on Friday to discuss earnings.
He said sponsorship of sporting events, including the
Olympics and the launch of the nationwide returnable bottles
campaign, should help "build momentum" to restore market share
over the coming quarters.
Ambev's share of the beer market in Brazil showed a positive
trend in the second quarter, but remained below last year's
levels, the company said. Beer sales in Brazil account for
almost half of Ambev's consolidated beverage sales at 4.7
billion reais, and volumes dropped 4.5 percent in the quarter,
the company said.
Despite a challenging short-term scenario in Brazil,
especially high unemployment, the company hopes "to start 2017
in much stronger shape than this year and even the year before,"
Paiva said.
Cost of goods sold per volume rose 9.8 percent in the
quarter while sales volumes dropped to the their lowest in the
period since at least 2013.
Financial expenses more than doubled to 900 million reais
due to losses on currency hedges and interest expenses related
to a sale option on an investment in the Dominican Republic.
The company also said sales, general and administrative
expenses rose 5.8 percent to 3.1 billion reais in the quarter as
AmBev spent more on marketing initiatives related to the Olympic
Games to be held in Rio de Janeiro.
Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, rose 4.7
percent to 10.377 billion reais on growth in the Caribbean,
Central America and Canada. Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization and one-time effects, or adjusted
EBITDA, rose 2 percent to 4.205 billion reais.
($1 = 3.2892 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by
David Gregorio and Phil Berlowitz)