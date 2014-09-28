Japan's Daiichi Sankyo to acquire US biopharma Ambit Biosciences

TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo
Co Ltd has agreed to acquire U.S. biopharmaceutical
company Ambit Biosciences Corp in a deal valued up to
$410 million as it looks to build its presence in oncology, the
companies said.
The companies said in a joint statement that Daiichi Sankyo
would acquire all outstanding common stock of San Diego-based
Ambit Biosciences for $15 per share in cash through a tender
offer, or about $315 million, and merge it with a subsidiary of
Daiichi Sankyo. Ambit shares closed at $8.20 on Friday.
Ambit Biosciences shareholders will also be eligible for an
additional cash payment if certain milestones are reached, which
would bring the total transaction to $410 million on a fully
diluted basis, they said.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)