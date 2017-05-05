India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC

MUMBAI May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd
said on Friday it was considering the merits of a
merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Analysts have expressed concerns about Ambuja permanently
losing market share to rivals, especially in the western and
northern parts of India.
A merger with ACC could help Ambuja address these worries
and bring about operational and financial efficiencies, which
shareholders have been seeking for some time.
Merging the two, both of which are owned by Swiss-based
LafargeHolcim Ltd, could enable them to combine their
strengths to benefit all stakeholders, Ambuja said.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Alexander Smith)