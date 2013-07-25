India's Ambuja Cements slumps after Holcim restructures India operations

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
MUMBAI, July 25 Shares in India's Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped nearly 10 percent in pre-open trade after Holcim Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the company in a restructuring of its operations in India.
Under the deal, Ambuja will pay 35 billion rupees ($586 million) to buy a 24 percent stake in Holcim India, the Swiss cement maker's local holding company, and then Holcim India will be merged into Ambuja through a share swap.
Ambuja will also issue to Holcim 584 million new shares, valued at about 112 billion rupees at current market value. This will increase Holcim's stake in Ambuja to 61.39 percent from just over 50 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.