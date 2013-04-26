Ambulatory Services taps Morgan Stanley to explore sale-sources

| NEW YORK, April 26
NEW YORK, April 26 Ambulatory Services of
America Inc, a U.S. operator of healthcare facilities controlled
by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC, has appointed
Morgan Stanley to explore a sale, three people familiar
with the matter said this week.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company may fetch between
$700 million and $800 million based on earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization of around $75 million, two of
the people said on condition of anonymity because the sale
process is confidential.
Ambulatory Services of America and Morgan Stanley declined
to comment, while Lindsay Goldberg did not respond to requests
for comment.
Ambulatory Services of America manages 85 dialysis programs
in 13 U.S. states that provide care to approximately 7,000
patients. It also manages 17 radiation oncology centers in five
states.
Lindsay Goldberg, a New York-based buyout firm with about
$10 billion of capital under management, invested $75 million in
Ambulatory Services of America in 2008, two years after the
medical facility company was founded by former Renal Care Group
chief operating officer Timothy Martin.
Martin joined Renal Care Group, a dialysis services
provider, in 1997, and left the company when rival Fresenius
Medical Care AG agreed to buy it in 2006 for $4
billion.