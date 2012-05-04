CORRECTED-DISH subscribers could lose 'Mad Men' in dispute

By Liana B. Baker and Yinka Adegoke
May 4 Subscribers to DISH Network Corp
could lose TV shows such as 'Mad Men' and 'The Walking Dead' as
a result of a dispute between the satellite TV company and AMC
Networks Corp over programming fees and a four-year-old
lawsuit.
Dish spokesman Bob Toevs said in a statement on Friday that
the satellite provider had decided to drop the channels IFC,
Sundance, WE and the AMC Network's flagship AMC channel when its
contract expires in June. Dish said that AMC was charging too
much for its programming and that it also drew low ratings. Dish
added that customers could still watch AMC's programming on the
Internet on Netflix or Amazon.com.
Meanwhile, AMC said on Friday that "The Walking Dead" was
the No. 1 scripted drama with Dish subscribers in the most
recent quarter, according to Nielsen Media Research.
AMC first said that Dish planned to drop its programming in
a statement on Friday related to a four-year-old
breach-of-contract lawsuit that a subsidiary of AMC Networks,
called VOOM HD, had brought against Dish. VOOM HD is seeking
more than $2.5 billion in damages against Dish for improperly
terminating a contract in 2008, according to a statement by AMC
Networks spokeswoman Georgia Juvelis. The case it set to go to
trial in the New York State Supreme Court.
Dish responded that the "VOOM litigation" is a separate
matter and that it fairly ended its agreement with the AMC
Networks unit, which had not delivered the content it had
promised.