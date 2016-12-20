版本:
AMC must sell some theaters in order to buy Carmike -Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will have to divest cinemas in 15 local markets and sell off most of its holdings in National Cinemedia LLC in order to complete its purchase of Carmike Cinemas Inc, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The department's Antitrust Division filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to block the proposed $1.2 billion acquisition, saying it would cause competitive harm to consumers. At the same time it filed a proposed settlement it said would relieve the competitive harm.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

