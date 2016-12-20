AMC must sell some theaters in order to buy Carmike -Justice Dept.

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 20 Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will have to divest cinemas in 15 local markets and sell off most of its holdings in National Cinemedia LLC in order to complete its purchase of Carmike Cinemas Inc, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The department's Antitrust Division filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to block the proposed $1.2 billion acquisition, saying it would cause competitive harm to consumers. At the same time it filed a proposed settlement it said would relieve the competitive harm.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.