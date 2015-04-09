AMC's premium theatres to have Dolby's big movie screens

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Motion picture theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said it signed a deal with Dolby Laborataries Inc to install Dolby's big-movie-screen technolgy in its premium theatres.
AMC said it expects to have installed "Dolby Cinema" at AMC Prime theatres by mid-May in up to four locations in the United States.
AMC, whose movie theatres under its premium Prime brand have recliner chairs with subwoofers and speakers attached, said it would renovate its existing premium movie theatres with Dolby's big-screen technology. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.