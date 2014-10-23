版本:
AMC buys 49.9 pct stake in BBC America

Oct 23 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 49.9 percent stake BBC America for $200 million and would take operational control of the channel.

BBC Worldwide North America will continue as a wholly owned regional business within BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation.

BBC Worldwide will retain a 50.1 percent stake in BBC America. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Ted Kerr)
