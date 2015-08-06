UPDATE 2-Disney warning eclipses AMC Networks' sales rise

* Q2 rev and profit beat estimates

* Shares fall as much as 14 pct (Adds analyst comments, details; updates shares)

By Lehar Maan

Aug 6 AMC Networks Inc's shares fell as much as 14 percent despite the company's strong results, continuing a slide triggered by Walt Disney Co's forecast that suggested that more customers were deserting paid TV than expected.

Walt Disney Co alarmed investors with a dour outlook for its cable business on Wednesday, overshadowing Time Warner Inc's strong quarterly results and triggering a selloff across media stocks.

"...After Disney all the media stocks are down and it seems like people just want to get out of the sector at any cost and take any loss," CLSA analyst Vasily Karasyov said. "Their selling pressure is relentless," he added.

Vasily, who said AMC Network's metrics were strong, called the selloff a "liquidation trade".

Discovery Communications Inc, Viacom Inc and CBS Corp were all down.

AMC Networks' quarterly revenue and profit handily beat market estimates on Thursday, mainly due to the stake it bought in BBC America in October.

The company paid $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America and took operational control of the cable TV channel that reaches 80 million U.S. homes and airs popular drama series such as "Doctor Who" and "Orphan Black."

AMC Networks said revenue in its national networks unit, which includes BBC America, rose 22.7 percent to $488.6 million, helped by growth in both distribution and advertising revenue.

Its new sci-fi show "Humans" was launched in the quarter and a companion series to its hit show "The Walking Dead" titled "Fear of the walking dead" is slated for launch in August. Another original program "Into the Badlands" is slated for a November premier.

Net income attributable to AMC Networks shareholders rose to $83.0 million, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter, from $58.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 15.1 percent to $601.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents per share and revenue of $588.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from AMC's international business, however, dropped 9.4 percent to $112.9 million.

AMC shares were down 9.5 percent at $71.02 on Thursday afternoon. They closed down 9 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)