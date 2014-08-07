AMC Networks 2nd-qtr revenue rises 37 pct

Aug 7 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc
reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its
international business got a boost from its purchase of
Chellomedia, the owner of TV channels such as Buzz, Canal A,
Cosmopolitan.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $58.7 million,
or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$135.7 million, or $1.87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $522.1 million from $379.3 million a year
earlier. International and other revenue rose more than eight
times to $124.6 million.
AMC completed its $1.04 billion acquisition of Chellomedia,
an international media company owned by John Malone's Liberty
Global Plc, in January.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)