AMC Networks' quarterly revenue jumps 40 pct

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Feb 26 AMC Networks Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the cable TV network posted strong growth in its domestic and international businesses.
Net income attributable to AMC's shareholders rose to $77.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
AMC, known for hits such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," said net revenue rose to $609.4 million from $435.2 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
May 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named M&A co-head Gregg Lemkau and financing group chief Marc Nachmann as co-heads of the firm's global investment banking division, according to an internal memo on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates)