AMC Networks' quarterly revenue jumps 40 pct

Feb 26 AMC Networks Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the cable TV network posted strong growth in its domestic and international businesses.

Net income attributable to AMC's shareholders rose to $77.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

AMC, known for hits such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," said net revenue rose to $609.4 million from $435.2 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)