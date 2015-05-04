AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead", reported a 27.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong demand for its original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business.
Net income attributable to AMC Networks' shareholders rose to $120.9 million, or $1.66 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $668.7 million from $524.6 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends