AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct

May 4 AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead", reported a 27.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong demand for its original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business.

Net income attributable to AMC Networks' shareholders rose to $120.9 million, or $1.66 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $668.7 million from $524.6 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)