UPDATE 2-Strong ad sales help AMC Networks beat profit estimates

By Abhirup Roy

May 4 AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead", reported a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations as its popular original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business.

AMC Networks shares rose as much as 5.8 percent to a record $80.70 on Monday.

Advertising revenue from the company's national networks business jumped 25.3 percent to $260 million in the first quarter ended March 31, driven largely by "Better Call Saul" and the hit zombie drama, "The Walking Dead".

"The one-two punch of "The Walking Dead" and "Better Call Saul" clearly moved the needle for advertisers and for the income statement," Topeka Capital Markets analyst David Miller said.

"Better Call Saul", a spin-off of AMC Networks' Emmy-winning series "Breaking Bad", released in February. It was the most-watched new series on cable in key advertiser demographics in the period, the company said.

The show follows the exploits of lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, before he became the attorney for chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White.

Revenue in national networks, which accounts for about 84 percent of AMC's total revenue, rose 25.4 percent to $563 million.

Analysts were impressed with the company's cost management as it shifts to originally scripted shows from showing movie reruns.

"You got to spend to make the high quality programming," Miller said. "We were very pleased to see the company keep the lid on selling, general and administrative costs in the quarter."

The company's current-quarter line-up includes the second part of the season finale of advertising drama "Mad Men" and the second season of "Turn: Washington's Spies".

"Mad Men is not nearly the same size show as Walking Dead. But it's the last season, so I'm expecting them to have some pretty good demand." MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson said.

Ad growth, however, was expected to be more modest this quarter, CFO Sean Sullivan said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Net income attributable to AMC Networks' shareholders rose to $120.9 million, or $1.66 per share, for the first quarter from $71.4 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27.5 percent to $668.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.48 cents per share and revenue of $655.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were up 3.1 percent at $78.65 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)