DEALTALK-New TV shows make it an ideal time for AMC sale

By Peter Lauria
Feb 15 Now could be the perfect time for
the sale of AMC Networks Inc, one of the few pure-play
cable television networks left in the United States.
AMC, the biggest and most recognizable of the four cable
networks in the company's stable, is coming off Sunday's
mid-season premiere of the zombie series "The Walking Dead,"
which pulled in 8.1 million total viewers, setting basic cable
ratings records in the critical 18-49 and 25-54 year old
demographics.
Critical darling "Mad Men" returns to AMC for a highly
anticipated fifth season on March 25. A week later, on April
Fool's Day, the second season of "The Killing" crime drama
premieres, and in the summer, Emmy favorite "Breaking Bad"
returns.
With such ratings momentum behind AMC Networks - which also
houses cable channels IFC, WE and Sundance Channel - analysts
suggest it is now an ideal time for the company to canvass
around for buyers.
"AMC is in the process of reaching a ratings peak," said
BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield, who put a potential acquisition
of the company as one of his top 12 things to look out for in
2012. "Right now everything is working for them, and usually you
want to sell when everything is working."
A representative for AMC Networks, which has a market
capitalization of just over $3 billion, declined to comment.
According to Miller Tabak analyst David Joyce, investors
have already baked a takeover premium into AMC's stock, which
has risen 45 percent since an August 2011 low.
AMC currently trades at more than 12 times Joyce's estimated
2012 operating income of $432 million, despite being the
smallest company in its peer group.
By comparison, Joyce has Discovery Communications Inc
trading at 10.8 times and Scripps Networks Interactive
trading at 7.7 times his operating income estimates for
those companies this year.
NO CURRENT DISCUSSIONS
AMC was spun out from Cablevision System Corp as an
independent company last summer. It opened trading on July 1 at
$39.75. Its shares were trading at $42.87 on the Nasdaq at
midday on Wednesday.
Joyce also noted that Cablevision's Dolan family controls
AMC Networks with more than 70 percent of the voting stock,
meaning that no deal can be consummated without their blessing.
A Cablevision representative referred calls for comment to
AMC Networks.
Sources close to AMC and Cablevision say that there are no
current discussions about a potential acquisition of AMC taking
place.
They further added that if the Dolan family was looking to
sell assets to raise cash, they would most likely sell
Cablevision which has long been eyed by Time Warner Cable
and Comcast Corp, and not AMC Networks or its
Madison Square Garden unit.
Still, cable networks are highly valued by both media
companies and their investors because the revenue stream from
carriage fees paid by cable operators and satellite television
service providers serve as a hedge during an economic downturn
or ratings dip that could adversely impact advertising sales.
CABLE NETWORK VALUE
For years, cable networks have driven growth at media
conglomerates like Viacom Inc, News Corp, Walt
Disney Co, Time Warner Inc, and others.
Those companies, along with CBS Corp, have also made
no secret about their desire to further grow their cable network
portfolios through acquisitions.
Shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men" create a ratings
bonanza for AMC, leading analysts such as Barclays Capital's
Anthony DiClemente to predict the company will show advertising
growth of around 18 percent when it reports fourth-quarter
earnings on March 15.
By comparison, Viacom two weeks ago reported a 3 percent
drop in advertising revenue for its fiscal first quarter,
leading to a lower quarterly profit for the home of MTV, Comedy
Central and Nickelodeon.
BTIG's Greenfield speculated that if AMC Networks did pursue
a sale, it could potentially fetch more than $50 per share,
which would be about 16 percent over its current price.
In addition to cable networks' attractive business model,
another reason media conglomerates are interested in acquiring
more channels is because escalating programming costs have led
cable distributors to renew talk of allowing customers to
subscribe to channels on an individual, or a la carte, basis.
Right now, networks are licensed to distributors in
packages, or bundles, and scale will give network owners
leverage over distributors to keep that ecosystem intact. The
more networks a company has to bundle together, the harder it
will be for distributors to disaggregate them.
Taken together, these factors combined with the ratings
momentum of AMC proper and the upside potential of the other
networks in its stable, led Greenfield to conclude that, "Now is
the right time to be selling cable networks."