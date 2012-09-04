Chinese firm Wanda eyeing more buys of US theater chains

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group is interested in buying more U.S. theater chains
following its purchase of cineplex owner AMC Entertainment, the
company's chairman said on Tuesday.
Further deals would be part of the Chinese company's plan to
invest $10 billion in U.S. acquisitions, Wanda Group Chairman
Wang Jianlin told reporters. The purchases would be made by AMC
on Wanda's behalf, he said.
"We see other possible (merger and acquisition)
opportunities, but we can't lose sight of the need for them to
be profitable," he said.
Wanda also is talking with the five largest Hollywood
studios about the possibility of investing in films or creating
movie funds with the studios, Jianlin said.
Wanda announced the completion of its $2.6 billion purchase
of theater owner AMC on Tuesday, creating the world's largest
theater chain.