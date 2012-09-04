Chinese company Wanda completes buy of AMC theaters

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group completed its $2.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based
movie theater chain AMC Entertainment, a move that creates the
world's largest theater owner, the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal unites Wanda's 94 theaters with AMC's 338 theaters,
the companies said in a statement. About 200 million people
watched movies in AMC theaters in 2011, and it is also the
largest operator of large-format Imax screens.
Wanda will operate AMC as a wholly-owned subsidiary and
invest up to $500 million annually in the unit, a statement from
the companies said. AMC will continue to control film
programming and will keep its headquarters in the Kansas City
area.
Wanda, controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, announced in
May it had agreed to buy AMC for about $2.6 billion including
debt.
The purchase is Wanda's first investment outside of China
and its first foray into the United States and Canada, the
world's biggest film market with ticket sales of $10.2 billion
last year. It is also the largest overseas acquisition by a
privately held Chinese company.