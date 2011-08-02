UPDATE 1-A M Castle Q2 lags Street on higher expenses

* Q2 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.27

* Q2 rev $282.6 mln vs est $283.6 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 A.M. Castle & Co's quarterly profit lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by higher expenses, but the specialty metals and plastics distribution company said it expects to see positive sales momentum in the second half of the year.

The company -- which also caters to industries like oil and gas, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, retail, marine and automotive -- said it sees continued demand improvement in end-use markets.

Sales, general and administrative expenses rose 19 percent in the quarter, while cost of materials rose 17 percent, A.M. Castle said.

AM Castle and bigger peers Allegheny Technologies Inc and Carpenter Technology have seen a surge in sales, helped by a rebound in the aerospace sector.

For April-June, the Franklin Park, Illinois-based company posted a net profit of $3.7 million, or 16 cents a share, up from $408,000, or 2 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $282.6 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 27 cents a share, on revenue of $283.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AM Castle shares closed at $17.75 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 16 percent over the last one year. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)