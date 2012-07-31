A.M. Castle profit misses estimates on higher raw material cost

* Q2 adj EPS $0.11 vs est $0.29
* Q2 rev up 16 pct to $329.4 mln
July 30 Specialty metals and plastics
distribution company A.M. Castle & Co's quarterly profit
missed analysts' estimates as cost of raw materials rose and
demand softened.
The company posted a net loss of $2.97 million, or 13 cents
per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit $3.7
million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $329.4 million, while cost of
materials rose 15 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per
share, on revenue of $360.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which caters to industries like oil
and gas, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction
equipment, retail, marine and automotive, closed at $8.71 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.