UPDATE 1-A M Castle profit trails estimates on higher costs

March 1 Specialty metals and plastics
distribution company A.M. Castle & Co posted
lower-than-expected quarterly profit for the fourth time this
year, hurt by higher costs.
The company -- which caters to a range of markets, including
the oil and gas, heavy equipment, industrial goods and
construction equipment industries -- has struggled to contain
rising costs this year, despite seeing strong demand.
Sales, general and administrative costs expenses rose 21
percent in the quarter, while cost of materials increased 25
percent, Franklin Park, Illinois-based A.M. Castle said.
Quarterly net sales rose by a fifth to $282.2 million.
Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $12 million, or 52 cents
per share, from a year-ago loss of $1.5 million, or 7 cents per
share.
Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 12 cents
per share, on revenue of $270.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
A.M. Castle shares, which have lost about a third of their
value in the last year, closed at $11.45 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.