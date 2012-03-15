AMC Networks posts lower 4th-qtr profit

March 15 Cable networks company AMC
Networks Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit as
interest expense rose.
Net income from continuing operations, which was spun
off by Cablevision System Corp in June last
year, was $29 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $30
million or 43 cents, last year.
Revenue increased 14 percent to $339 million for the
quarter.
Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter
earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $327.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.