CORRECTED-AMC's first quarter boosted by "The Walking Dead"

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
(Corrects reporting period to first quarter from fourth in headline and paragraph 1)
May 9 AMC Networks Inc reported a stronger first quarter as advertising revenue rose and more people watched the cable operator's original programs, especially "The Walking Dead".
Net income rose to $61.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $43.2 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $382.0 million. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.