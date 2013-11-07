UPDATE 1-AMC profit misses as it spends to replace "Breaking Bad"

* Third-quarter net profit $0.80 vs est $0.86
* Revenue $395 mln vs est $396.3 mln
* Advertising revenue rises 36 pct
* Operating costs up 11 pct
* Shares down 6 pct
Nov 7 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc's
third-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates as
it spends more on programming to replace marquee shows such as
"Breaking Bad".
AMC shares fell as much as 7.6 percent in early trading on
Thursday.
The "Breaking Bad" finale in September drew 10.3 million
viewers, a record for the series about a chemistry teacher who
starts dealing in drugs to support his family.
AMC's other big hit, "The Walking Dead", attracted more than
16 million viewers in its fourth season debut in October. The
show not only posted the highest numbers on cable TV, but also
beat out almost all broadcast network programs as well.
But with another flagship show, "Mad Men," coming to an end
soon, AMC has ramped new programming such as Detroit-set crime
drama "Low Winter Sun," which debuted in August. That show,
however, has had middling ratings so far.
Two other new shows - "Turn", set during the American War of
Independence, and "Halt & Catch Fire", about the personal
computer boom of the 1980s - are expected to debut in 2014.
While advertising revenue jumped 36 percent to $146 million
in the third quarter, helped by the "Breaking Bad" finale,
operating costs rose 11 percent to $272.9 million in the third
quarter.
The company's net income rose to $58 million, or 80 cents
per share, from $37 million, or 51 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose about 19 percent to $395 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 86 cents per share on
revenue of $396.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMC's shares were down 5.9 percent at $68.05 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq.