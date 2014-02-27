版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 20:09 BJT

AMC results boosted by "The Walking Dead" mid-season finale

Feb 27 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc reported a 19 percent jump in quarterly revenue as more people watched the latest season of its popular show "The Walking Dead" and continued success of "Breaking Bad."

The company's net income rose to $35.4 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 18.6 percent to $435.2 million.

Advertising revenue rose about 30.9 percent to $205 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐