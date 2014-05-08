UPDATE 1-'The Walking Dead' lifts AMC Networks' 4th-qtr revenue

(Compares with estimates, adds details)
May 8 Cable TV network AMC Networks Inc
reported a better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, as more people watched the fourth-season finale of its
popular show "The Walking Dead".
The season's final episode drew in 15.7 million viewers in
March, 3.6 million more than its mid-season finale in December,
according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Almost two-thirds of the show's viewers are in the 18-49 age
group, which is coveted by advertisers. (link.reuters.com/zap29v)
"The Walking Dead" is about a police officer who finds
himself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse after waking up from
a coma, and is based on a series of comic books by the same
name, written by Robert Kirkman.
The company completed the acquisition of Chellomedia, the
international content unit of Liberty Global Inc, in
January.
Revenue from AMC's international networks category, which
includes Chellomedia, rose seven-fold to $76.6 million in the
first quarter ended March 31. Revenue from national networks
rose 20.7 percent to $448.7 million.
The company's net income rose to $71.4 million, or 98 cents
per share, in the quarter from $61.5 million, or 85 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share.
Total revenue rose to $524.6 million from $382.0 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share
on revenue of $507.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
AMC is spending more to beef up its programming as it looks
to replace marquee shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "Mad Men".
Earlier in April, the company launched "Turn", a war drama
about America's first spy ring. But just five episodes into the
season, the show is facing falling ratings and stiff competition
from HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones", which airs in the same
time slot.
"Turn" debuted with 2.1 million viewers, less than half the
number of people who watched the first season premier of "The
Walking Dead". (r.reuters.com/sap29v)
AMC shares, which have fallen 3.8 percent this year, closed
at $65.52 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
