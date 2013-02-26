版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 21:47 BJT

AMC Networks posts higher quarterly revenue

Feb 26 Cable network AMC Networks Inc, which airs popular shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men," reported higher quarterly revenue on a 16 percent rise in advertising sales.

Net income fell to $15.2 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $29.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $366.7 million. Advertising revenue rose 16 percent to $157 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐