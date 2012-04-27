UPDATE 1-Amcol Intl profit beats estimates on higher Asian demand

April 27 Specialty minerals company Amcol
International Corp posted a quarterly profit beating
market estimates as sales at its largest segment grew on higher
demand in Asia.
January-March profit rose to $13.4 million, or 42 cents per
share, from $12.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $235.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share
on revenue of $233.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net sales for Amcol's biggest segment - minerals and
materials - grew 7.4 percent to $ 125.5 million.
Shares of the company closed at $30.87 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.