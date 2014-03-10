版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 21:45 BJT

Minerals Technologies to buy Amcol for $1.7 billion

March 10 Minerals Technologies Inc said it would buy Amcol International Corp for about $1.7 billion, after Paris-based Imerys SA failed to match Minerals' sweetened bid of $45.75 per share.

Amcol had previously asked Imerys to match Minerals' offer of $45.75 per share.

Amcol shares fell 2 percent to $45.69 in early trading on Monday.

The company has large reserves of bentonite, a mineral used in the construction and energy industries.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐