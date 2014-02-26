版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 06:31 BJT

Amcol accepts Imerys' $1.39 bln buyout offer

Feb 26 Amcol International Corp, a U.S. minerals and materials group, agreed to French peer Imerys S.A.'s sweetened takeover offer of about $1.39 billion that topped a rival bid by Minerals Technologies Inc.

Amcol said the French company offered $42.75 per share, topping Minerals Technologies's offer of $42.50 per share.

Amcol shares closed at $44.50 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Minerals Technologies and Imerys are both bidding for Amcol, a company that owns large reserves of bentonite - a key mineral used in construction and energy industries.

Minerals Technologies on Monday had raised its offer to about $1.38 billion.

Including debt, the deal is valued at about $1.61 billion, said Amcol, which had 32.4 million shares outstanding as of Oct. 31.

The deal is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close in the first half of 2014, Amcol said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐