UPDATE 1-Amcol International Q3 profit beats Street view

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Q3 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.51
* Q3 net sales up 8 pct
Oct 28 Specialty minerals company Amcol International Corp posted quarterly results beating estimates, helped by a growth in its minerals and materials segment.
Net sales for Amcol's biggest segment -- minerals and materials -- grew by 12 percent to $123.8 million.
July-September earnings rose to $19.4 million, or 60 cents per share, from $17.4 million, or 55 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $248 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 51 cents per share on revenue of $269.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have crawled back after touching a year-low earlier this month, closed at $34.19 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.