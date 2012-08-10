Amcol delays filing of quarterly report

Aug 10 Specialty minerals company Amcol International Corp said it will delay the filing of its second-quarter report with regulators as it may need to reduce the value of inventory recorded in its environmental segment's operations in Spain.

The company said it was not able to determine if any financial statements will need to be restated or if its second-quarter results will need to be revised. Amcol reported second-quarter results on July 27.

The relevant periods may include one or more periods dating back to as early as 2010, the company said.

Amcol's environmental segment-- which made up more than a fifth of first-quarter revenue-- has been hurt by sharp declines in construction activity in Europe.

The segment, which makes products like moisture and vapor barriers, for use in commercial construction, generates nearly 43 percent of its sales from Europe.

Amcol has filed a form 12b-25 to report the delay in filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30.