UPDATE 3-Chipmaker AMD replaces CEO amid loss of market share

(Adds detail from conference call, analyst's quote, updates
stock price)
By Noel Randewich and Soham Chatterjee
Oct 8 Advanced Micro Devices said Chief
Operating Officer Lisa Su would immediately replace Rory Read as
chief executive officer as the chipmaker expands beyond its core
personal computer market, sending its shares down 6 percent in
extended trading.
The transition comes just three years into Read's tenure as
CEO and while analysts applauded the leadership change, some of
them were surprised at the timing.
"The timing gives pause for concern," said Wedbush analyst
Betsy Van Hees. "Earnings are next week and it would have been a
much more succinct package to put it all together for us."
AMD, a perennial runner-up to Intel Corp in the
business of providing processors for personal computers, has
seen its market value nearly halved since Read took over in 2011
as the company lost market share to Intel.
AMD has been expanding into new markets such as game
consoles and low-power servers and it aims to obtain half of its
revenue from those additional businesses by the end of 2015, but
progress has been too slow for many on Wall Street.
"It's hard to point to a near-term catalyst. That's the
biggest issue. Every day they get better but it's been a glacial
change," said Cody Acree, an analyst at Ascendiant Capital. "Su
engenders a lot of confidence and that will resonate nicely with
investors and with customers."
Asked repeatedly on a conference call about the unexpected
timing of AMD's leadership change, Read said it was the result
of a long-term succession strategy.
"This is well planned, well understood," Read said.
Read took over at AMD in 2011 as the explosion of mobile
devices slammed PC makers and threatened the survival of one of
Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers.
The former Lenovo executive slashed the company's workforce,
hired a new senior management team, including Su, and launched
AMD's move into new markets, including ARM-based servers,
digital signs and medical devices.
Su, who is 44, said her top focus would be on product
development and that she would also simplify AMD and sharpen its
focus. She joined AMD in 2012 and is widely seen as one of AMD's
most valuable executives.
AMD promoted Su to chief operating officer in June,
increasing expectations among investors that she might
eventually replace Read.
AMD said its board was discussing with Su the terms of her
employment. She is currently paid an annual base salary of
$650,000, the company said.
Read, 52, will remain with the company in an advisory role
until the end of the year.
AMD's shares were trading at $3.06 after the bell. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen 15 percent this year.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco and Soham
Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa
Shumaker)