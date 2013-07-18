Chipmaker AMD's second-quarter revenue beats expectations

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 Advanced Micro Devices reported second-quarter revenue of $1.161 billion and a net loss of $74 million, or a loss of 10 cents a share, as it expands into chips for game consoles and other new markets to offset a shrinking PC industry.
Analysts, on average, had expected second-quarter revenue of $1.108 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July