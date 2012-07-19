UPDATE 4-Chipmaker AMD's revenue forecast disappoints

* Sees current quarter revenue down 1 percent
* Q2 Adjusted EPS 6 cents
* Stock falls after hours
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Advanced Micro Devices
forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations on
Thursday as it struggles with a weak global economy, tepid PC
sales and relentless pressure from top chipmaker Intel.
AMD, like others in the PC industry, has been hit by a shaky
global economy and the consumer shift toward tablets and
smartphones, and it has also lost market share.
AMD's stock fell more than 5 percent in after-hours trading
following its earnings report.
"Clearly our performance in the quarter was disappointing
and did not meet our commitments," AMD Chief Executive Rory Read
told analysts on a conference call. "We expect macro headwinds
will continue for the third quarter."
AMD said its second-quarter revenue was $1.41 billion, in
line with a warning from the company last week and down from
$1.57 billion a year ago. It estimated third-quarter revenue
would fall 1 percent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3
percent.
Analysts had expected AMD would have $1.50 billion in
revenue for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
On Tuesday, Intel, a barometer of the PC industry, cut its
2012 revenue growth forecast to between 3 percent and 5 percent,
from a prior forecast of "high single-digit growth."
Read told analysts AMD's processor shipments would grow by a
low single-digit percentage this year, and that the Sunnyvale,
California-based company is trying to improve its ability to
execute.
Concerns about AMD's execution and fears that global PC
sales could be worse than expected, with emerging signs of
weakness in China, have helped push the chipmaker's stock down
about 38 percent since the end of March.
"I don't think there's any reason to have any confidence in
their guidance, as weak as it is. It's below seasonal, but I
have to believe there's very low visibility in this environment
right now," said Alex Gauna, an analyst at JMP Securities.
Also on Thursday, chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
tighter cost controls, but forecast third-quarter revenue below
analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 12 percent after
hours.
In recent years, AMD has carved a niche providing processors
for low priced laptops, with Intel dominating higher-end PCs.
But as AMD ramps up production of its new Trinity and Brazos 2.0
processors, it lost some market share in the second quarter,
Read said.
And with PC manufacturers planning to launch cheaper laptops
using inexpensive chip designs licensed by ARM Holdings, AMD
could face additional competition.
"I continue to believe this is a story that's structurally
disadvantaged relative to the greater momentum behind ARM-based
computing and the greater ability to invest and innovate of
Intel," Gauna said.
Appointed last year, Read is realigning AMD's PC-focused
business to meet growing demand for mobile gadgets. But the
company has yet to make any major progress selling its chips for
new kinds of devices.
And while AMD cuts spending to protect profitability, Intel
recently announced it was investing $4.1 billion with Dutch chip
equipment maker ASML to speed up the development of
new manufacturing technology.
AMD had a quarterly net profit of $37 million, or 5 cents a
share, compared with a net profit of $61 million, or 8 cents a
share, a year-ago. Adjusted earnings were 6 cents per share.
Shares of AMD fell 5.6 percent in extended trade after
closing down 0.61 percent at $4.86.