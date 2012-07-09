AMD warns of 11 pct decline in revenue, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices warned on Monday that its revenue would decrease
about 11 percent sequentially due to softer-than-expected sales
in China and Europe and a weak consumer spending environment,
and its shares fell 6 percent.
The company had previously forecast second quarter revenue
will increase 3 percent from the previous year, and a 3 percent
decline or increase from the previous quarter.
Shares in AMD, a distant runner-up to Intel Corp,
declined almost 6 percent to $5.30 after hours from a close of
$5.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.
AMD is due to report financial results next Thursday.