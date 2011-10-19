UPDATE 1-AMD appoints Mark Papermaster as CTO

Oct 19 Advanced Micro Devices Inc said
it hired Mark Papermaster as Chief Technology Officer to oversee
the company's product development roadmap and its R&D division.
Papermaster joins the chipmaker from Cisco Systems ,
the company said in a statement.
He previously served as senior vice president of devices
hardware engineering at Apple Inc , but resigned last
year when reports about signal loss in the iPhone 4 snowballed
and forced the company to call a news conference to address the
issue, dubbed "antennagate".
At AMD, Papermaster will head the Technology and Engineering
Group and report to newly-appointed chief executive Rory Read.
Shares of the company were trading at $4.87 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)
