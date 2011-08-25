UPDATE 2-AMD ends CEO search, hires Lenovo veteran

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
* New AMD CEO was Lenovo president, COO
* AMD shares rise 3 pct
NEW YORK Aug 25 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N named Rory Read as its new chief executive on Thursday, hiring the Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) executive after a search that began in January.
AMD's shares rose 3 percent after it announced the appointment of Read -- a technology industry veteran who previously served as Lenovo's president and chief operating officer.
Read, 49, will be charged with narrowing the gap between AMD and top PC chipmaking rival Intel Corp (INTC.O). He will take over from Tom Seifert, who has served as the temporary leader since AMD's board ousted Dirk Meyer more than half a year ago, after they disagreed over the chipmaker's strategy to establish a footprint in a booming market for mobile devices.
AMD credited its new executive Read with driving double-digit revenue growth and reversing operating losses at Lenovo, where he was promoted to president and COO in 2009.
The chipmaker, which is a distant second to Intel in computer chips, abruptly removed Meyer in January because of concerns he had not targeted the market for chips used in tablet computers and smartphones.
AMD has focused on chips used in low-end netbook computers -- a market that has been hurt by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other tablets.
AMD's shares rose 21 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $6.55 in morning trading on the on New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Sinead Carew, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: