UPDATE 2-AMD ends CEO search, hires Lenovo veteran

NEW YORK Aug 25 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N named Rory Read as its new chief executive on Thursday, hiring the Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) executive after a search that began in January.

AMD's shares rose 3 percent after it announced the appointment of Read -- a technology industry veteran who previously served as Lenovo's president and chief operating officer.

Read, 49, will be charged with narrowing the gap between AMD and top PC chipmaking rival Intel Corp (INTC.O). He will take over from Tom Seifert, who has served as the temporary leader since AMD's board ousted Dirk Meyer more than half a year ago, after they disagreed over the chipmaker's strategy to establish a footprint in a booming market for mobile devices.

AMD credited its new executive Read with driving double-digit revenue growth and reversing operating losses at Lenovo, where he was promoted to president and COO in 2009.

The chipmaker, which is a distant second to Intel in computer chips, abruptly removed Meyer in January because of concerns he had not targeted the market for chips used in tablet computers and smartphones.

AMD has focused on chips used in low-end netbook computers -- a market that has been hurt by Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad and other tablets.

AMD's shares rose 21 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $6.55 in morning trading on the on New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Sinead Carew, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)