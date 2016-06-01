版本:
U.S. chipmaker AMD expected to return to operating profit in H2 - CEO

TAIPEI, June 1 Advanced Micro Device Inc expects to return to operating profitability in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Lisa Su said Wednesday.

"I expect our revenue to grow for the full year," Su said on the sidelines of the Computex technology show in Taipei.

In mid-April, AMD reported first-quarter revenue falling 19.2 percent year-on-year with a net loss at $109 million. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

