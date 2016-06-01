U.S. chipmaker AMD expected to return to operating profit in H2 - CEO

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, June 1 Advanced Micro Device Inc expects to return to operating profitability in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Lisa Su said Wednesday.
"I expect our revenue to grow for the full year," Su said on the sidelines of the Computex technology show in Taipei.
In mid-April, AMD reported first-quarter revenue falling 19.2 percent year-on-year with a net loss at $109 million. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio