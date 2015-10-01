Chipmaker AMD to cut 5 pct of global workforce

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc said it would cut 5 percent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan.
The company would take a related charge of about $42 million, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1M4Dj2A) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.