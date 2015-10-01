版本:
Chipmaker AMD to cut 5 pct of global workforce

Oct 1 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc said it would cut 5 percent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

The company would take a related charge of about $42 million, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1M4Dj2A) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

