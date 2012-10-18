版本:
Chipmaker AMD announces layoffs as PC sales stumble

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 PC chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said it will cut its workforce by 15 percent in a bid to reduce operating expenses, its second round of layoffs in less than a year as it struggles with a weak global economy and a consumer shif toward tablets.

