AMD's quarterly revenue tops estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter
revenue of $1.16 billion and a net loss of $473 million, or 63
cents a share, as it struggles with falling PC sales and
consumers' growing preferences for smartphones and tablets.
In its report on Tuesday, AMD estimated revenue in the
current first quarter would fall 9 percent from the fourth
quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.
Analysts had expected $1.149 billion in revenue for the
December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.