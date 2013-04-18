UPDATE 1-AMD results beat expectations in declining PC market

By Noel Randewich
April 18 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street's
expectations as it rushes to find new markets to offset its
declining core PC chip business.
The chipmaker on Thursday reported revenue of $1.09 billion,
down from $1.59 billion in the year-ago quarter. It said
June-quarter revenue would rise 2 percent, plus or minus 3
percent, compared to the March quarter.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.046
billion and June-quarter revenue of $1.071 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMD said in a statement it had a net loss of $146 million,
or 19 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss
of $590 million, or 80 cents a share in the same quarter last
year.
Its adjusted loss per share was 13 cents. Analysts expected
18 cents.