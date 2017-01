Oct 20 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 23.2 pct percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand jumped for its graphics chips used in gaming consoles.

Net loss widened to $406 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 24 from $197 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.06 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)