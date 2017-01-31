版本:
RPT-AMD posts narrower loss on demand for graphic chips

Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.

AMD's net loss narrowed to $51 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $102 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15.4 percent to $1.11 billion.

