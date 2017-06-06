AMD rallies as cryptocurrency miners snap up graphics chips

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 6
Devices surged nearly 9 percent on Tuesday boosted by
strong demand for its chips from cryptocurrency miners, leaving
short sellers at a loss for the year.
A rally in cryptocurrency Ethereum has boosted demand for
graphics chips used by people to "mine" it and other digital
currencies, with some of AMD's processors sold out on Amazon.com
and other retail websites.
Mining for cryptocurrency involves using networks of
computers to validate transactions and prevent counterfeit by
solving complex mathematical problems. New currency is generated
as a reward to the computer operators.
The emergence of Bitcoin in 2009 made cryptocurrency mining
popular. Recent rallies in the price of Bitcoin and
newer digital currency Ethereum have rekindled interest.
Ethereum miners spending as little as $2,000 to build mining
computers using graphics processing units, or GPUs, from AMD or
its rival Nvidia could break even within three or four
months, estimated RBC analyst Mitch Steves in a note to clients
on Tuesday.
"We think economics suggests that GPUs continue to be sold
out," Steves wrote. "We think GPU demand will remain robust as
long as the return is under (about) one year."
As of Monday, AMD short sellers had been up about $15
million for 2017. But Tuesday’s share surge left them at a loss
of $125 million on paper for the year, according to S3 Partners,
a financial analytics firm.
That follows losses of over $700 million for AMD short
sellers last year, when the stock tripled.
The stock last traded up 7.3 percent at $12.06.
"There are going to be a lot of traders saying, 'This is the
last straw. I'm out,'" said Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3's managing
director of research.
AMD spokesman Drew Prairie acknowledged that interest from
cryptocurrency miners was contributing to demand for the
company's chips, but he stressed that game enthusiasts are the
core market.
JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp
and more than two dozen other companies have teamed up
to develop standards to make it easier for enterprises to use
technology related to Ethereum.
Adding to support for AMD's stock, Apple on Monday
refreshed its lineup of Mac personal computers, including
upgraded graphics chips from AMD.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)