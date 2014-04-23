BRIEF-Amedisys to pay $150 mln to settle False Claims Act claims over alleged false Medicare billings

April 23 Amedisys Inc : * U.S. says Amedisys Inc to pay $150 million to resolve false claims

act allegations * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations related to alleged false home

healthcare Billings to medicare program * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that from 2008-2010, Amedisys

improperly billed for unnecessary services, or misrepresented patients'

conditions to boost payments * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that Amedisys violated requirements

under an anti-kickback statute * U.S. says settlement resolves seven lawsuits, and that whistleblowers will

split more than $26 million