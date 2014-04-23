BRIEF-Amedisys to pay $150 mln to settle False Claims Act claims over alleged false Medicare billings

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 Amedisys Inc : * U.S. says Amedisys Inc to pay $150 million to resolve false claims
act allegations * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations related to alleged false home
healthcare Billings to medicare program * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that from 2008-2010, Amedisys
improperly billed for unnecessary services, or misrepresented patients'
conditions to boost payments * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that Amedisys violated requirements
under an anti-kickback statute * U.S. says settlement resolves seven lawsuits, and that whistleblowers will
split more than $26 million
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend