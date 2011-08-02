UPDATE 4-Amedisys cuts outlook as Medicare changes continue to weigh

* Q2 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.68
* Q2 rev $374 mln vs est $382.2 mln
* Cuts FY EPS outlook to $2.20-$2.40 from $3.00-$3.30
* Lowers FY rev view to $1.47-$1.50 bln from $1.6-$1.65 bln
* Shares down as much as 19 pct
(Adds details from conference call)
By Kavyanjali Kaushik
BANGALORE, Aug 2 Amedisys Inc posted
quarterly results below analysts' estimates hurt by a new
Medicare rule, and the home healthcare provider cut its 2011
outlook, sending its shares to their lowest in more than five
years in early morning trade.
Amedisys and its peers such as Almost Family Inc
and Gentiva Health Services Inc are expanding into the
hospice business to cushion the blow of new regulations like
Face-to-Face Encounter and the reimbursement cuts, which have
hit their home healthcare business.
"Amedisys acquired a hospice business (Beacon Hospice)
earlier this year and its results were actually good. All of
this weakness is isolated just within the home health sector,"
Stephens Inc analyst Ellen Spivey said.
Regulatory changes in the home health division hurt volume
and pricing, forcing Amedisys to cut its full-year earnings
outlook to $2.20-$2.40 a share, on net service revenue of
$1.47-$1.5 billion, Chief Executive William Borne said.
"I expect these to be the worst results and the worst
guidance revision among all the home health service providers
that we are going to see," analyst Spivey said.
Doctors, burdened with added administrative expenses
following the 'Face-to-Face Encounter' rule that came into
effect from April 1, have started referring patients to other
care settings instead of home healthcare providers.
"We believe the Face-to-Face requirement had a
negative impact on volumes during the quarter as
physicians adjusted the referral behavior in light of the
additional burden of the documentation," the company said on a
conference call.
The record federal budget deficit has been pushing the U.S.
government to find savings of about $200-$400 billion over 10
years from Medicare, talks on which are expected to end soon.
In July, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
proposed reducing $640 million in 2012 reimbursements to home
health companies -- that provide home-based nursing for the
elderly with chronic diseases -- with a 3.35 percent rate cut.
The proposal includes a 5.06 percent adjustment to the
billed amount, to account for discrepancies in billing
procedures -- known as code creep.
The adjustment compensates for the assumed overstatement of
the level of treatment that a patient requires from home health
providers.
"With our higher percentage of these types of patients, we
believe the impact to Amedisys will likely be more negative,"
the company said on the call.
ADMISSIONS DIP
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company's second-quarter
net income fell 31 percent to $22 million, or 76 cents a share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 67 cents a share, one cent below
analysts' expectations.
Net service revenue fell 11.5 percent to $374 million,
compared with analysts' expectations of $382.2 million for the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Admissions dropped 5 percent to 69,584.
"We wrote off 14 home health episodes and approximately 350
hospice stays during the quarter," Amedisys said.
Shares of the company, which has a market valuation of
$762.2 million, were trading down at $22.12 on Tuesday morning
on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $20.05 earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)